Crash, downed wires close Branch Hill-Guinea Pike

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill-Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in Clermont County.

It was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, county dispatchers say.

A dump truck with a raised bed brought down a pole with wires, Miami Township fire officials said in a tweet.

The wires came down on another vehicle, according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported, they say.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to tend to the downed wires and pole, but authorities warn the road will remain shut down through the morning commute.

Branch Hill Guinea is closed near SR 28 due to a dump truck with a raised bed that brought down a pole with wires. Expect the closure to last through the morning rush. #cincytraffic @Local12 @WLWT @WCPO @FOX19 @ClermontEng pic.twitter.com/gGmhME5Dzw — MiamiTwp FireEMS (@MiamiTwpFD) January 19, 2023

