Crash, downed wires close Branch Hill-Guinea Pike

A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in...
A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in Clermont County.(Miami Township Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill-Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in Clermont County.

It was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, county dispatchers say.

A dump truck with a raised bed brought down a pole with wires, Miami Township fire officials said in a tweet.

The wires came down on another vehicle, according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported, they say.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to tend to the downed wires and pole, but authorities warn the road will remain shut down through the morning commute.

