Fatal head-on crash closes US 68 near I-71 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported between two vehicles shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, an OSP dispatcher says.

So far, no one has been transported from the scene to hospitals, she confirms.

U.S. 68 is shut down until further notice between Antram Road to Raycon Drive.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

