FIRST ALERT: Risk of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon

Greatest risk of damaging winds, but storms could also bring damaging hail, isolated tornado threat
Frank Marzullo is tracking the threat of stronger storms for Thursday afternoon with a big cool down for the end of the week.
By Frank Marzullo and Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are in effect through early Friday morning.

Portions of the area are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms, especially east and north of Hamilton county.

Sunshine is expected Thursday midday and early afternoon which will re-energize the atmosphere and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Some of these storms will be marginally severe with the main threat being strong winds. In addition, some hail is possible along with an isolated threat of a tornado.

Wind gusts, even outside of storms, could exceed 40 mph Thursday afternoon into Friday morning which could cause tree damage in the region.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies but Sunday could bring some accumulating snow during the morning changing over to rain during the day. Sunday will also be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as it will be disruptive for morning and midday travel in the tri-state.

Early next week will be cloudy and dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, though we are monitoring another system that may bring rain and snow in the middle and latter half of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

