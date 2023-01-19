First Alert Weather: High winds, severe storms possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Strong to severe thunderstorms and winds are possible Thursday as a cold front moves in, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State until 7 p.m. Thursday.

With the potential for damaging weather, this is a First Alert Weather Day.

Rain is tapering for now, gusty wind, and storm chances increase this afternoon and evening. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/M0MyhnZ22Z — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 19, 2023

A ***WIND ADVISORY*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/oN01NXB49e — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 18, 2023

Expectes wind gusts at 6 p.m. Thursday. (WXIX)

Wet morning commute

Heavy rain fell overnight, but roads are now draining off and we are not seeing water issues as you drive into work or school.

Scattered light rain is still falling across parts of the Tri-State, but rain chances will diminish the rest of the morning into early afternoon.

It’s warm with temperatures in the 50s.

The high temperature later is expected to top out at 60 degrees.

Storm chances return

Rain and thunderstorms chances will return starting at 2 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m.

Some hail is possible along with an isolated threat of a tornado.

Wind gusts, even outside of storms, could exceed 40 mph Thursday afternoon into Friday morning bringing the threat of tree damage in the region.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s Friday.

There is a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow for your morning commute.

Colder air moves in

Temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday morning with a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow.

The low is expected to dip to 33, just above freezing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The high Friday afternoon will only reach the mid-30s.

The overnight low will fall into the upper 20s.

Saturday, however, will wind up being the best weather day of the weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine with a high of around 41.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s by dawn Sunday.

Another wintry mix is possible in the morning with some snow accumulation possible before it switches back to rain in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a chilly and blustery day. The high will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

Get the latest forecasts right to your phone

Download the FOX19 First Alert Weather App to your smartphone or tablet to get the most up-to-date forecasts and severe weather alerts.

Scan the QR code below to download.

Download our free weather app here: (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.