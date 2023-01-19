First Alert Weather: Severe storm risk increases

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The severe storm risk has increased for the Tri-State Thursday, especially areas north and east of Cincinnati, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Severe thunderstorms that could bring hail, isolated weak tornadoes and high, damaging winds are possible as a cold front moves in.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

With the potential for damaging weather, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Expected wind gusts at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Warm, springlike conditions

Heavy rain fell overnight, but it has moved out and we are not seeing any water issues on the roads.

Much of our state is seeing warmer-than-normal temperatures and storms, making it feel more like spring in April than winter in January.

It’s warm right now in the Tri-State with temperatures in the 50s.

The high temperature later is expected to top out at 60 degrees.

Storm risk increases

Rain and thunderstorms chances will return starting at 2 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Wind gusts, even outside of storms, could reach 45 mph, bringing the threat of tree damage and power outages.

Large hail also is possible and weak tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area are under a “Slight” risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening, especially north and east of Hamilton County.

This is an increase over a previous “Marginal” threat for severe weather.

Colder air moves in

A cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday, driving temperatures down into the low 30s by Friday morning.

There is a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow during the morning commute.

The low is expected to dip to 33, just above freezing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, by daybreak.

The high Friday afternoon will only reach the mid-30s.

The overnight low will fall into the upper 20s.

Saturday, however, will wind up being the best weather day of the weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine with a high of around 41.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s by dawn Sunday.

Another wintry mix is possible in the morning with some snow accumulation possible before it switches back to rain in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a chilly and blustery day. The high will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

