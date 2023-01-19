Contests
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Tri-State

Damaging winds are the primary threat for the strong to severe storms in the tri-state on Thursday with large hail and an isolated tornado also possible.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A majority of the Tri-State is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms that could bring hail, isolated weak tornadoes and high, damaging winds are possible as a cold front moves in.

With the potential for damaging weather, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Storm risk increases

Rain and thunderstorms chances return starting at 2 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m.

Some of these storms will be strong to severe with the main threat being damaging winds.

In addition, some large hail is possible along with an isolated threat of a tornado.

Wind gusts, even outside of storms, could exceed 40 mph, bringing the threat of tree damage and power outages from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Expected wind gusts at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Expected wind gusts at 6 p.m. Thursday.(WXIX)

Cincinnati has a slight risk of severe weather while the areas to the north and northeast have an enhanced risk of severe weather.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Colder air moves in

A cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday, driving temperatures down into the low 30s by Friday morning.

There is a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow during the morning commute.

The low is expected to dip to 33, just above freezing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, by daybreak.

The high Friday afternoon will only reach the mid-30s.

The overnight low will fall into the upper 20s.

Saturday, however, will wind up being the best weather day of the weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine with a high of around 41.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s by dawn Sunday.

Another wintry mix is possible in the morning with some snow accumulation possible before it switches back to rain in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a chilly and blustery day. The high will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

