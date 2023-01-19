Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments surrounding near-total abortion ban

Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.
Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the state’s near-total abortion ban.

SB-1 only allows abortions if a mother’s life is at risk, with exceptions in some cases of rape, incest, and lethal fetal anomalies.

The near-total abortion ban has been blocked since September 2022.

It’s unclear how long it may take for Indiana Supreme Court justices to make a ruling.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old woman is dead in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal and money dispute in...
Man arrested in woman’s deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’

Latest News

Strong thunderstorms and winds are expected Thursday, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
First Alert Weather: Severe storm risk increases
Ashley Smith checks out Duff's Famous Wings in Buffalo
Ashley Smith checks out Duff's Famous Wings in Buffalo
Clermont County murder suspect expected to appear in court
Clermont County murder suspect expected to appear in court
Getting ready for Bengals' playoff game against Bills in Buffalo
Getting ready for Bengals' playoff game against Bills in Buffalo
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes