Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments surrounding near-total abortion ban
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the state’s near-total abortion ban.
SB-1 only allows abortions if a mother’s life is at risk, with exceptions in some cases of rape, incest, and lethal fetal anomalies.
The near-total abortion ban has been blocked since September 2022.
It’s unclear how long it may take for Indiana Supreme Court justices to make a ruling.
