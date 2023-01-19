Contests
Jessie Bates says Bengals-Bills game should be played at neutral site

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Warning: Twitter video contains explicit content.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive star Jessie Bates III said this week’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills should be played on a neutral site.

Bates was a guest on the “Pat McAfee Show” Thursday.

The Bengals safety briefly commented on the NFL’s decision to use winning percentage to determine where the Divisional Round game would be played.

“I think there should’ve been some type of a neutral site this week, but hey, I like Buffalo,” Bates said. “I think it’ll be a pretty cool atmosphere.”

As everyone knows by now, the Week 17 game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was suspended and later canceled after Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is not backing down from having to play in Buffalo.

Taylor said the challenge of playing the Bills at their stadium is what his team is built for.

The NFL did make the decision that if the Bills and Kansas City Chief end up in the AFC Championship, the game will be played in Atlanta.

Bates’ comments about a neutral site game came after his praise of the Bengals fans. It’s possible his feelings on not getting a chance to play the Bills in Cincinnati are because he thinks the Bengals fans deserve it.

He said playing in front of the Who Dey faithful has been “special.”

