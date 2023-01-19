CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin just by the number of letters they received for him.

When Hamlin returned to Buffalo, the post office wasn’t sure what to do with all those letters.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us what they did next.

Letters for Damar Hamlin pour into Corryville post office

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.