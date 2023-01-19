Contests
Letters for Damar Hamlin pour into Corryville post office

The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills' safety...
The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin just by the number of letters they received for him.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin just by the number of letters they received for him.

When Hamlin returned to Buffalo, the post office wasn’t sure what to do with all those letters.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us what they did next.

