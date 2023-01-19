Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Long-time Vikings fan celebrates 103rd birthday with one of favorite players

Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.
Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day the team was edged out of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

She’ll have to wait until next year – something she’s been saying since the franchise kicked off in Minneapolis in 1961.

Still, she had a special celebration as she was visited by one of her favorite Vikings players, quarterback Tommy Kramer.

Kramer joins Fran Tarkenton and Ahmad Rashad as her all-time favorites to ever wear the purple and gold.

Although she remains a patient and loyal fan, she still wants a Super Bowl under her belt “before I go up there – or down there.”

As a long-time fan of the franchise, she feels like she has already done her time in purgatory.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old woman is dead in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal and money dispute in...
Man arrested in woman’s deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed, accused of...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
One person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State...
18-year-old dies after head-on collision in Clinton County, troopers say
Ryan Vest
$4M bond for Clermont County murder suspect charged with woman’s shooting