Norwood gas station robbed at gunpoint
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71.
A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm.
He was last seen running away from the business.
No immediate injuries were reported.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.