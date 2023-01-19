Norwood gas station robbed at gunpoint

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71.

A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm.

He was last seen running away from the business.

No immediate injuries were reported.

