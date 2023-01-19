Contests
Norwood gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near...
Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71.

A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm.

He was last seen running away from the business.

No immediate injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

