Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after slew of legal errors

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully transferred to a state prison without a bail hearing, according to his defense attorney.

Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old daughter out into freezing temperatures and then shot a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy late on Dec. 22. The deputy returned fire and hit Guilfoyle at least once.

EMS transported Guilfoyle that night to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His gunshot wound rendered him a paraplegic and limited use of one of his arms, according to Franklin County Sheriff Peter Cates. A “lengthy” hospital stay ensued, Cates said.

Court filings over the next 27 days show lawyers from both sides confused over the arrest warrant, custody transfers and even Guilfoyle’s exact location. His defense attorney, Judson McMillin, says at one point he didn’t know where his client was.

“The state screwed it all up, royally,” McMillin said.

The bail hearing that never was

Charges were against Guilfoyle in Franklin County Circuit Court on Dec. 23: two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent. A warrant was issued for his arrest the same day.

Four days later, the Court issued an order setting no bail with “per schedule” written by hand beside the bail notation, according to court documents.

It wasn’t until a week later, on Jan. 4, that Guilfoyle first appeared in Franklin County Circuit Court ex parte (with McMillin appearing on his behalf.)

Guilfoyle was in the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at the time, conceivably at UCMC or the justice center, though which location remains unclear.

On Jan. 5, Guilfoyle waived extradition out of Hamilton County, clearing the way for his return to Indiana to face the charges.

Still on Jan. 6, no bail hearing or arraignment had been held in Franklin County. McMillan filed that day for a prompt initial hearing, as is guaranteed by Indiana law.

Also that day, Sheriff Cates submitted an affidavit to support a transfer motion so that Guilfoyle, upon his return to Indiana, would go to an Indiana Department of Corrections facility.

Cates argued housing Guilfoyle at the Franklin County Jail would create “a substantial risk to all inmates” because supervising him with his medical needs would “limit the supervision of the total population of the facility.”

Cates also argued Guilfoyle’s alleged shooting of a sheriff’s deputy “could lead to him being seen as a role model or hero for the jail’s population and case a disruption of the jailer’s authority by the jail’s inmates challenging the staff.”

Still on Jan. 9, according to the prosecuting attorney, the judge did not know Guilfoyle’s extradition status or have an update on his medical condition. The judge became aware of Guilfoyle waiving extradition only after that hearing, but still on Jan. 13, the arrest warrant had not been served.

The delay appears partially due to the prosecution having improperly submitted Cates’ affidavit on Jan. 6, forcing it to resubmit the affidavit in an amended custody transfer motion on Jan. 9.

Guilfoyle was extradited to Indiana sometime between that day and Tuesday, Jan. 17, when he appeared at Miami Correctional Facility, the state prison sought for Guilfoyle in the prosecution’s transfer motion.

But as of Wednesday, according to McMillan, the judge had not ruled on that transfer motion, no bail hearing had been held and the arrest warrant, though “apparently served,” had not been returned to the court.

McMillan only became aware Guilfoyle was at the state prison when the prosecution told him so during a hearing. He then tried to look up his client on the jail website, but Guilfoyle was not in the database, meaning for some period of time, Guilfoyle’s location was unknown to his own defense attorney.

“They want him in jail, I totally understand that,” McMillin said. “But [the Franklin County Jail] isn’t equipped to be able to allow a lady to give birth, much less a paraplegic who will need continuous health care to be there. So they were trying to find a place to send him to, they just did it the wrong way.”

McMillan on Wednesday filed a habeas corpus motion arguing Guilfoyle was being falsely imprisoned and deprived of his constitutional right to bail and due process and of his constitutional protection against unreasonable seizures.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Steven Cox granted Guilfoyle’s release later Wednesday. McMillin says he had no other choice.

“The judge was put in a position, as difficult as it was for him, to say, ‘There’s nothing I can do other than order for this guy to be released,’” McMillin said.

The release conditions include that Guilfoyle wear an ankle monitor, stay at his home and meet weekly with a probation officer. Firearms are prohibited in the home.

Both McMillin and the prosecution have filed for a psychiatric evaluation.

Guilfoyle’s wife, Hannah, remains at UCMC in critical condition, according to an online fundraiser set up to help pay for her care.

The shot fired at the deputy hit his body armor.

