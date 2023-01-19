Contests
Some UC students voice concerns after recent armed robberies near campus

According to Cincinnati police, all of the victims have been UC students.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some University of Cincinnati students are voicing concerns following four armed robberies outside the Clifton campus.

Late Tuesday, campus-wide public safety notifications were sent out to UC students, informing them of two aggravated robberies of students minutes away from the campus.

Then on Wednesday night, students received another public safety email regarding two more students who were robbed at gunpoint.

John Zigmond is a junior at UC and lives steps away from one of the robbery locations. He says on Wednesday night, he and his friends were looking for plans when they heard about the news.

“We were hanging out,” recalls Zigmond. “We were about to go to Short Vine, and then this kid, Niko, he was like, ‘there’s been a few robberies on Short Vine, so I don’t know if we should go.’ And I’m like; ‘it’s nothing wrong with a couple of robberies. It’s five of us.’ He’s like, ‘the guy is pulling up at gunpoint.’”

According to Cincinnati police, all of the victims have been UC students.

The first two incidents took place between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Stratford Avenue and the 2400 block of Fairview Avenue, police say.

Wednesday’s robberies took place around 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Victor Street and then in the 2300 block of Chickasaw Street, according to police.

“I’m starting to get concerned about the safety of the people around here,” says UC sophomore Cooper Schanne. “That’s where the police need to get in and start patrolling every night. This kid can’t run around at night robbing everyone on the street.”

Schanne lives around the corner from Tuesday’s robbery on Victor Street and says he is concerned.

“My girlfriend lives a street over, and she’s like kind of scared to be walking at night and **** like that,” says Schanne. “I got club meetings and stuff that happens at night, so I’ve been driving.”

The UC sophomore says this is his first time feeling unsafe on or near UC’s campus.

“I’ve never really felt scared walking around in Clifton,” says Schanne. “I mean, I’m a white guy. So, I don’t really feel like I have much to be worried about, but yeah, I will definitely take more precautions.”

As of Thursday, CPD has not reported any injuries nor provided a description of the suspect, but they are asking the community to stay alert as they travel through Clifton.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

