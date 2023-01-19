Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Student arrested after detailing how he would get gun into school for shooting

The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor...
The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens explained.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX) - A high school student is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting.

Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was arrested on three counts of intimidation, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Moore, a senior at East Central High School, allegedly said if he was going to “shoot up the school,” he would hide his grandfather’s gun inside of his binder and bring it to school,” Deddens explained.

The senior also made mention of who he would kill first, the prosecutor added.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office did investigate and Deddens said no gun was ever brought to the school, nor was one found at his home.

“In today’s society, these types of comments cannot be made or tolerated,” Deddens said. “Schools need to be safe places and free from violence or threats of violence.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old woman is dead in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal and money dispute in...
Man arrested in woman’s deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’

Latest News

Strong thunderstorms and winds are expected Thursday, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
First Alert Weather: Severe storm risk increases
Ashley Smith checks out Duff's Famous Wings in Buffalo
Ashley Smith checks out Duff's Famous Wings in Buffalo
Clermont County murder suspect expected to appear in court
Clermont County murder suspect expected to appear in court
Getting ready for Bengals' playoff game against Bills in Buffalo
Getting ready for Bengals' playoff game against Bills in Buffalo