Student arrested after detailing how he would get gun into school for shooting

ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX) - A high school student is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting.

Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was arrested on three counts of intimidation, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Moore, a senior at East Central High School, allegedly said if he was going to “shoot up the school,” he would hide his grandfather’s gun inside of his binder and bring it to school,” Deddens explained.

The senior also made mention of who he would kill first, the prosecutor added.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office did investigate and Deddens said no gun was ever brought to the school, nor was one found at his home.

“In today’s society, these types of comments cannot be made or tolerated,” Deddens said. “Schools need to be safe places and free from violence or threats of violence.”

