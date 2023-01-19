Contests
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée have not been seen since before Christmas.
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes.

The family still hopes and prays for his safe return.

“We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have faith. Our family still believes that my brother is alive and he’s fighting to come back.”

Brandie shared a photo of the vehicle with as many as 12 bullet holes including one that pierced the rear window. FOX19 has decided not to show the picture because we are unable to authenticate it.

Jose, 36, the oldest of seven siblings, received his masters from Miami University and works for a Cincinnati-based firm as an architect. Born in Mexico, his family descirbes him as a role model who overcame all odds to earn his degree.

He was last seen domestically at CVG Airport, from which he departed on Dec. 22 for Zacatecas, one of Mexico’s 31 states.

He was going to visit his fiancée, something his family says he does often. The couple has a 2023 wedding date.

Brandie says she last heard from him and his fiancée when they went out to eat with his fiancée’s sister and her cousin some days into their trip. She doesn’t know what happened, but she says news agencies carried troubling reports of an incident that night.

The couple haven’t been seen or heard from since. Jose’s family fears they could have been abducted.

Jose’s family says they’ve reached out to the FBI and U.S. government officials for additional help. They’ve also filed a police report with Hamilton PD.

Brandie says U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) has been in constant contact with the family to provide updates as they come in.

An agency of the Mexican government whose mission is to find people reported missing confirms it is looking for Jose. That agency is leading the investigation.

The U.S. Department of State has a travel advisory for Mexico that includes Zacatecas.

The locality-specific advisory language reads: “Do not travel due to crime and kidnapping. Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and [lawful permanent residents] have been victims of kidnapping.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

