Who Dey Nation invades Buffalo

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Bengals and Bills in Buffalo.

FOX19 NOW’s Ashley Smith made the 400-plus mile trip to Buffalo.

She has been going around the city to get a feel, and a taste, of what awaits Who Dey Nation in Buffalo.

Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo, including three Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bengals specials begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through the weekend.
Bengals specials begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through the weekend.(WXIX)

