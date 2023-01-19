Who Dey Nation invades Buffalo
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Bengals and Bills in Buffalo.
FOX19 NOW’s Ashley Smith made the 400-plus mile trip to Buffalo.
She has been going around the city to get a feel, and a taste, of what awaits Who Dey Nation in Buffalo.
Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo, including three Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s game.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.