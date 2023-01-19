Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them.

Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October.

While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt in an effort to help build generational wealth.

City and county leaders cheered on Taylor and Crossty as they cut the ribbon to launch Destiny Beauty Academy.

Taylor and Crossty have been a team for more than two decades.

They first worked at a different cosmetology school together while growing more and more frustrated with the daily operations and the deficiencies they say they noticed with the program.

Taylor, who has a background in finance and education, combined her skills with Crossty’s education and business background.

They developed an educational format that they say will help carry their students through all phases of their careers.

Not just learning about hair and nails, but financial literacy, mental health maintenance and marketing while keeping the cost low so students so they can pay as they go graduating without any debt.

Crossty says watching their first class graduate last year and seeing all of them working is a proud moment she won’t forget.

“Just so exciting, just seeing completion and they were very excited,” says Crossty. “We had one student who spoke very little English when she started, but by the time she finished, her English was much better. She was getting 90s and 100s on all of her tests. So, we’re pretty confident that she’s going to do well.”

This duo is proud of their success as well even though it hasn’t come easy.

Taylor says the most challenging part has been maintaining financial support through loans and grants, however, taking on this venture has taught them to never give up.

“No just means not right now and there’s another door for you to knock on,” Taylor says.

