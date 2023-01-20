7-year-old girl getting off school bus photographed by strange man, mother says

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught taking pictures of a 7-year-old girl getting off the school bus, according to the girl’s mother.

Wilmington police are now searching for that man.

The mother, Brianna Evans, says on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., she saw a man wearing an all black suit waiting in a dark maroon minivan with tinted rear windows and foggy headlights.

Evans says the man was parked in the Country Oaks Subdivision. Once her daughter’s first-grade bus arrived, the man exited the van, knelt on one knee and began snapping photos. Evans says felt helpless.

“I was like, we don’t know him,” she said.

Evans recalls the man was walking briskly toward her daughter “trying to get her.” She told her daughter to hurry toward her. “’I need you to come here. Don’t listen to him,’” she said.

The mother-of-three worries the man was waiting for her daughter having watched her before.

“You would have had to see her get on and off the bus before to follow her specific bus to my house,” she explained.

Now the fear of where those pictures are, what he did with them, runs roughshod in her mind.

“Where’s that phone with photos of my kid? And where the heck did they go?” She mused anxiously. “Who did he send them to?”

Her 7-year-old daughter had vexing questions of her own.

“She kept saying, Mommy mommy, is that man going to come get me? What are we going to do? Is the door going to be strong enough? Is he going to get me?’ And as a mom... you don’t want to hear that.”

Evans says she spent the entire night trying to ease her daughter’s fears.

“I held my daughter. I comforted her all night long in my arms, in my room, in my bed, because she was too scared to go to sleep,” she said.

Evans is now looking into self defense classes for her and her family, Until then, she’s reminding her daughter about the simple power of her voice.

“I told her, ‘Worst case scenario, or even if you’re just scared, you scream at the top of your lungs.’ I said, ‘Scream mommy. Scream help.”

