Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

7-year-old girl getting off school bus photographed by strange man, mother says

The traumatizing experience has left the first-grader full of questions like “Is he going to get me?’”
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught taking pictures of a 7-year-old girl getting off the school bus, according to the girl’s mother.

Wilmington police are now searching for that man.

The mother, Brianna Evans, says on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., she saw a man wearing an all black suit waiting in a dark maroon minivan with tinted rear windows and foggy headlights.

Evans says the man was parked in the Country Oaks Subdivision. Once her daughter’s first-grade bus arrived, the man exited the van, knelt on one knee and began snapping photos. Evans says felt helpless.

“I was like, we don’t know him,” she said.

Evans recalls the man was walking briskly toward her daughter “trying to get her.” She told her daughter to hurry toward her. “’I need you to come here. Don’t listen to him,’” she said.

The mother-of-three worries the man was waiting for her daughter having watched her before.

“You would have had to see her get on and off the bus before to follow her specific bus to my house,” she explained.

Now the fear of where those pictures are, what he did with them, runs roughshod in her mind.

“Where’s that phone with photos of my kid? And where the heck did they go?” She mused anxiously. “Who did he send them to?”

Her 7-year-old daughter had vexing questions of her own.

“She kept saying, Mommy mommy, is that man going to come get me? What are we going to do? Is the door going to be strong enough? Is he going to get me?’ And as a mom... you don’t want to hear that.”

Evans says she spent the entire night trying to ease her daughter’s fears.

“I held my daughter. I comforted her all night long in my arms, in my room, in my bed, because she was too scared to go to sleep,” she said.

Evans is now looking into self defense classes for her and her family, Until then, she’s reminding her daughter about the simple power of her voice.

“I told her, ‘Worst case scenario, or even if you’re just scared, you scream at the top of your lungs.’ I said, ‘Scream mommy. Scream help.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old woman is dead in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal and money dispute in...
Man arrested in woman’s deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’

Latest News

Northern Kentucky man indicted in rape of teenage girl
NKY man had long-term sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl, prosecutor says
Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its...
Abercrombie & Fitch to close its Kenwood Towne Centre store. Here’s why
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Fourth Bengals game ball located in Baltimore’s back yard
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride