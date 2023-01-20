Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Abercrombie & Fitch to close its Kenwood Towne Centre store. Here’s why

Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its...
Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its stores, including its location in Kenwood Towne Center.(Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - An Ohio-based national retailer is leaving the Kenwood Towne Centre, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its stores, including the Kenwood mall location.

The company notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about the upcoming closure on Jan. 12.

The retailer cites a “significant downturn in business and a resulting corporate-wide reorganization” as the reasons for the closure.

According to the notice, 11 employees will be terminated, and 59 will be retained.

The date of the closure has yet to be announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old woman is dead in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal and money dispute in...
Man arrested in woman’s deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’

Latest News

The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Fourth Bengals game ball located in Baltimore’s back yard
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills' safety...
Letters for Damar Hamlin pour into Corryville post office