Abercrombie & Fitch to close its Kenwood Towne Centre store. Here’s why

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - An Ohio-based national retailer is leaving the Kenwood Towne Centre, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its stores, including the Kenwood mall location.

The company notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about the upcoming closure on Jan. 12.

The retailer cites a “significant downturn in business and a resulting corporate-wide reorganization” as the reasons for the closure.

According to the notice, 11 employees will be terminated, and 59 will be retained.

The date of the closure has yet to be announced.

