Anticipation builds as Bengals-Bills kickoff nears

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kickoff between the highly anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just two days away.

Fans in Cincinnati and Buffalo are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game.

FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard Park, New York, to cover not only the game but everything leading up to it.

Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo, including three Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bengals specials begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through the weekend.
Bengals specials begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through the weekend.(WXIX)

