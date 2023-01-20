Bengals OC Callahan to interview Friday for Colts head coach opening: Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is set to interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position on Friday, according to Albert Breer.

The interview will be conducted on Zoom since the Bengals are in the midst of their playoff run, Breer reported.

Indianapolis put in the request on Thursday, he added.

The Colts will interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head-coaching job tomorrow afternoon, per source. This happened fast—the request came in in the middle of the day today, as Cincinnati was preparing for the Bills.



The interview will be held over Zoom. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2023

This is not Callahan’s first head coaching interview.

He interviewed last January with the Denver Broncos, who ultimately hired Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was fired before the end of his first season with Denver.

Callahan, 38, has 13 years of experience coaching in the NFL and is the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan.

He came to Cincinnati in 2019 as part of Zac Taylor’s staff.

In four seasons with the Bengals, Callahan has helped elevate the Bengals’ offense to top 10 rankings.

During the 2022 regular season, the Bengals’ offense ranked 8th in yards per game with 360.5 and 7th in points per game at 26.1. Cincinnati was 5th in the NFL in 2022 for passing yards per game at 265.

