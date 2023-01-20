Contests
Bengals OC Callahan to interview Friday for Colts head coach opening: Report

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los...
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is set to interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position on Friday, according to Albert Breer.

The interview will be conducted on Zoom since the Bengals are in the midst of their playoff run, Breer reported.

Indianapolis put in the request on Thursday, he added.

This is not Callahan’s first head coaching interview.

He interviewed last January with the Denver Broncos, who ultimately hired Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was fired before the end of his first season with Denver.

Callahan, 38, has 13 years of experience coaching in the NFL and is the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan.

He came to Cincinnati in 2019 as part of Zac Taylor’s staff.

In four seasons with the Bengals, Callahan has helped elevate the Bengals’ offense to top 10 rankings.

During the 2022 regular season, the Bengals’ offense ranked 8th in yards per game with 360.5 and 7th in points per game at 26.1. Cincinnati was 5th in the NFL in 2022 for passing yards per game at 265.

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the...
Bills, Bengals fans start fundraiser to support heart health as Damar Hamlin recovers
