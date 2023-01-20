Bills, Bengals fans start fundraiser to support heart health as Damar Hamlin recovers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman from Buffalo and another from Independence, KY, are coming together to help support heart health as the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover from cardiac arrest.

Bills fan and former cheerleader Erin Oliver and Bengals fan Emily McGaha connected through a Facebook page to help start the Bills & Bengals We Stand Together 3/85 Hearts 4 Hamlin & Higgins fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

They are hoping to raise money, bring awareness, and get more people to be CPR certified after Hamlin tackled Bengals WR, Tee Higgins and then collapsed on the field on Jan. 2 during Monday Night Football.

Oliver says that she knows firsthand what it is like to have a loved one suffer a cardiac incident because her father died of a heart attack several years ago.

“It’s not just on a football field. A soccer field, a racetrack, or whatever, you can save somebody’s life in a grocery store or church or your neighbor. Everybody should know how to do CPR because you could save a life,” McGaha said.

So far, there are 18 donors. Over $1,000 has been raised with a goal of $385,000.00.

“If you can’t donate, get certified. That’s a blessing in itself,” McGaha said.

