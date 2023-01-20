Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Bills, Bengals fans start fundraiser to support heart health as Damar Hamlin recovers

Bills, Bengals fans start fundraiser to support heart health as Damar Hamlin recovers
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman from Buffalo and another from Independence, KY, are coming together to help support heart health as the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover from cardiac arrest.

Bills fan and former cheerleader Erin Oliver and Bengals fan Emily McGaha connected through a Facebook page to help start the Bills & Bengals We Stand Together 3/85 Hearts 4 Hamlin & Higgins fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

They are hoping to raise money, bring awareness, and get more people to be CPR certified after Hamlin tackled Bengals WR, Tee Higgins and then collapsed on the field on Jan. 2 during Monday Night Football.

Oliver says that she knows firsthand what it is like to have a loved one suffer a cardiac incident because her father died of a heart attack several years ago.

“It’s not just on a football field. A soccer field, a racetrack, or whatever, you can save somebody’s life in a grocery store or church or your neighbor. Everybody should know how to do CPR because you could save a life,” McGaha said.

[Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity | Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M?]

So far, there are 18 donors. Over $1,000 has been raised with a goal of $385,000.00.

“If you can’t donate, get certified. That’s a blessing in itself,” McGaha said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
One person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State...
18-year-old dies after head-on collision in Clinton County, troopers say
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional...
Attempted murder suspect released from jail without bail

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los...
Bengals OC Callahan to interview Friday for Colts head coach opening: Report
The tradition of handing out game balls to bars in the Tri-State started during the Bengals...
WATCH: Joe Burrow’s parents personally deliver Bengals game ball to Athens bar
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
Fourth Bengals game ball located in Baltimore’s back yard
The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills' safety...
Letters for Damar Hamlin pour into Corryville post office