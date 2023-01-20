Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Blustery and cold end to the week

Snow flurries and light snow showers end early Friday afternoon
Snow flurries and light snow showers taper off Friday early afternoon, but more snow arrives early Sunday morning.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow flurries and light snow showers will taper off in the early afternoon, but blustery and cloudy conditions persist. Temperatures won’t change much with highs only in the mid 30s across the tri-state.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday night into Saturday morning. There will be some partial clearing during the day on Saturday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be slightly milder into the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy once again ahead of moisture that moves into the tri-state for Sunday.

Sunday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as snow showers move in from the southwest to the northeast. Minor snow accumulations of around an inch will be possible with locally higher amounts also possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Early next week will be cloudy and dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, though we are monitoring another system that looks to bring accumulating snow Wednesday morning that changes to a wintery mix then to rain before changing back to snow showers for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on this as it could be disruptive, but uncertainty still remains with temperatures and timing. Stay tuned as we get closer!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
One person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State...
18-year-old dies after head-on collision in Clinton County, troopers say
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional...
Attempted murder suspect released from jail without bail

Latest News

We're looking at snow flurries and light snow showers tapering off early Friday afternoon with...
Blustery and cloudy end to the work week
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Weather Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Colder & Blustery Friday Morning Into Afternoon
Travel Impacts from next winter storm
Sprinkles and Flurries Overnight, Wind Chill 20s by Dawn