Blustery and cold end to the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow flurries and light snow showers will taper off in the early afternoon, but blustery and cloudy conditions persist. Temperatures won’t change much with highs only in the mid 30s across the tri-state.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday night into Saturday morning. There will be some partial clearing during the day on Saturday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be slightly milder into the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy once again ahead of moisture that moves into the tri-state for Sunday.

Sunday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as snow showers move in from the southwest to the northeast. Minor snow accumulations of around an inch will be possible with locally higher amounts also possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Early next week will be cloudy and dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, though we are monitoring another system that looks to bring accumulating snow Wednesday morning that changes to a wintery mix then to rain before changing back to snow showers for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on this as it could be disruptive, but uncertainty still remains with temperatures and timing. Stay tuned as we get closer!

