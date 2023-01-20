Board member’s ‘crusade’ against Lakota superintendent ‘destroyed my career,’ he says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota’s superintendent alleges in a scathing resignation letter to the school board that one member’s “crusade” against him led to “an increasingly hostile work environment,’ ‘death threats against me’ and, ultimately “destroyed my career.”

The letter alleges Darbi Boddy created a “nightmare” for him and his family and the rest of the board did not protect him from “her harassment, which continues to this day.”

“It should come as no surprise that, when faced with a chance to take another position outside the school system, I had no alternative but to take it because of the increasingly hostile work environment caused by Ms. Boddy. Her crusade to force me to resign is direct retaliation for my efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” his letter states.

Boddy has “outright lied about me in public meetings, executive sessions and in official interactions with citizens,” he wrote.

“The efforts to which she and others went to achieve my resignation have terrified me and my family. Multiple death threats were made against me as a result of her campaign, and I have good reason to believe that Ms. Boddy was behind an attempt by one of her cohorts to gain access inside my home,” the letter continues.

“The Board was made aware of all of this. Yet despite some members’ private and public expressions of support, no action was ultimately taken to protect me or my family. Perhaps the most unfortunate part is that because Ms. Boddy has been permitted to succeed, the students, parents and staff of Lakota are likely to be impacted by her and her supporters’ troubling agenda for months and years to come.”

Most of the board has been supporting Miller, who was chosen to be Lakota’s top administrator in 2017 after a national search. He is paid $192,000 annually and has a car allowance.

His letter went to the school board Thursday before they started a special meeting to formally vote on and accept his resignation, which he announced Wednesday.

Miller and his attorney were not there.

The board unanimously voted to accept his resignation and approve Vogelmann’s new position after spending more than three hours behind closed doors in an executive session.

“I am very grateful for your trust in me and your belief in me,” Vogelmann said to the school board on Thursday. “This will complete my 26th year here in Lakota, once we get to the end of the school year. It’s an honor and privilege to serve this community and I look forward to the challenge ahead.”

In an interview Thursday night with FOX19, Vogelmann said the district needs “some stability” right now. “I think there’s just a desire for things to just be calm for a while.”

Vogelmann’s tenure as interim superintendent will begin on Feb. 1.

After the board meeting, Miller’s lawyer, Elizabeth Tuck, released his resignation letter to FOX19 NOW.

It is vastly different than the communication Miller sent to parents Wednesday when he announced he was leaving the district at month’s end.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, but I am looking forward to a new, and very unique, opportunity that has been offered to me,” he wrote.

Shortly after, Butler County Educational Service confirmed to FOX19 NOW they hired Miller to be their new coordinator of innovative education, a position for which he will be paid much less, around $85,000 annually.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that our teachers, staff and administrators have accomplished since I arrived nearly six years ago,” Miller wrote to parents earlier this week.

“In every building, our teachers and staff put our students first, from preschool to twelfth grade. Every. Single. Student.”

His tenure ends after a period mired controversy since Boddy joined the school board one year ago this month. She was elected in the fall of 2021 after campaigning on a platform opposing Critical Race Theory.

The controversies saw Boddy censured after accidentally posting a link to a pornographic website while advocating for abstinence.

The rest of the board asked her to resign. She refused and walked out of the meeting.

Shortly after, Boddy was cited for trespassing when she showed up, unannounced, at two schools in Liberty Township: Lakota East High School and Liberty Early Childhood School.

Miller wrote in a message to parents, students and staff that she ignored staff requests to remain in the main offices of those schools until the principals met her. He said she walked the hallways, violating safety protocols and “causing a disruption in learning.”

“She will no longer be allowed on district property without prior authorization and unless invited for official Board business,” he wrote at that time.

She took several photos inside the schools, from civil rights timeline projects of students to messages that all are accepted in the building or classroom, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Some of the photos also show projects that appear to have a rainbow-colored theme.

Boddy claimed in a Facebook post that she did not sneak into the schools and the visits were not a secret.

In August, a complaint was filed at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office by a resident who reported receiving and compiling information from a third party of potential criminal wrongdoing regarding juveniles related to Miller. The third party was Miller’s ex-wife, other sheriff’s records show.

The sheriff’s office investigated and consulted on Aug. 17 with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office to review the case and any potential criminal charges, a copy of the investigative report states.

“The decision from Mrs. Sheehan is that at this time there is not enough probable cause to initiate any criminal charges....” the report reads.

FOX19 NOW is not repeating allegations that were not proven by law enforcement.

The sheriff’s investigation did confirm some of the allegations that are not crimes, other sheriff’s records show.

Miller and his ex-wife both confirmed in separate interviews with detectives that they engaged in consensual sexual encounters with other consenting adults, not minors, during their marriage, according to transcripts of both interviews released to FOX19 NOW under a public records request.

Miller also confirmed during his interview that on one occasion they brought up drugging, molesting and recording three juveniles during a “role-play/pillow talk session,” according to a transcript of his interview and the sheriff’s investigation report.

The sheriff’s office announced in September they were closing the case with no charges being filed.

The school board then had an outside investigation conducted by a law firm based in New York.

That investigation also found no evidence he violated the law, district policy, or his contract, School Board President Lynda O’Connor announced during a special Nov. 2 school board meeting.

In addition, Miller then went under a fitness for duty evaluation by an independent psychiatrist.

During another special school board meeting, on Nov. 21, O’Connor announced that the review concluded Miller was “unreservedly fit for duty.”

“These claims against Mr. Miller,” she said, reading from a prepared statement, “were found to be false by multiple agencies and these claims appear to have been personally motivated as an attack and would have not been brought if he were not the superintendent.”

Reached for comment Friday morning about Miller’s resignation letter, Boddi released the following statement to FOX19 NOW through her lawyer:

“Our schools and our children have been under assault from the radical political left. They dominate every institution involved in education today. For anyone who doesn’t understand that just look at the fact that after all that has been revealed about Matt Miller, he is leaving Lakota and waltzing into a job with another organization within Butler County associated with education.

“That fact that they hired him is proving to be a frightening shock to this community, but not to those who understand the depths of the problems, we face. Matt Miller’s departure was an important step in taking back our schools but it’s just the first one.”

FOX19 NOW asked the school district and school board members, including President Lynda O’Connor, for comment.

We also asked if they have referred or plan to refer the superintendent’s letter to law enforcement and/or have an outside investigation conducted, similar to what the district paid for after the criminal investigation closed.

We received the following prepared statement from O’Connor:

“The Board received Mr. Miller’s resignation letter shortly before last night’s meeting. Our legal counsel is currently reviewing the statements made by Mr. Miller. We will not comment on this further.

“Our focus is on meeting the individual learning needs of Lakota’s 17,500 students and moving our district forward under the leadership of Mr. Vogelmann and Mr. Zink.”

