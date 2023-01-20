Contests
Cincinnati Public Schools celebrate Bengals with Who Dey spirit

By Jordan Vilines
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Public School students celebrated the Bengals Friday in all 60-plus schools by showing off their Who Dey spirit ahead of the second playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

It is part of a district-wide spirit dey celebrating the Bengals in their playoff run.

Students, staff, and teachers wore orange and black students to show their spirit.

Students, faculty, and staff at all of the schools can share a picture on social media and tag #IamCPS, #RuleYourSchool, and Cincinnati Bengals for a chance to win a Bengals Pep Rally for your school.

