County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday afternoon. Right: Leggett's mugshot from the Madison County Detention Center.(WDAM, Madison County Detention Center)
By WDAM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy.

According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 40-year-old Cooper M. Leggett around 11 p.m. on Thursday at his home in Wayne County.

Leggett was booked into the Madison County Detention Center. He’s charged with one count of conspiracy.

Willridge said the arrest was in connection to a kidnapping investigation involving former Ole Miss and NFL football player Jerrell Powe. However, he could not disclose Leggett’s relationship with either Powe or Gavin Bates, who was also arrested in connection to the case.

(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates
(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates(Ridgeland Police Department)

The assistant chief also could not disclose what this conspiracy charge entailed.

Leggett was expected to have his initial appearance at the Ridgeland Municipal Court sometime on Friday.

According to the court, Leggett’s bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

