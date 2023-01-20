Second suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a second suspect they say is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Chris Stratton.

Stratton says deputies are looking for 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce in connection with the shooting that left 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss killed on Tuesday.

Moss was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive around 6:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Pierce’s last know address was on Parkway Avenue in Cincinnati. Deputies say he is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

He is five feet and ten inches tall, weighs 172 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Stratton says there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

In addition to Pierce, deputies say that 30-year-old Ryan Vest is the other suspect in connection with the fatal shooting.

Vest was arrested on Wednesday during a traffic stop on OH-32 in Union Township.

He faces one count each of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, and evidence tampering, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Vest (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

The 2008 Acura MDX associated with Pierce has since been recovered, Stratton explained.

“The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Stratton wrote in a news release.

“This investigation remains ongoing at this time, and details will be released as they develop.”

Per the complaint, a man who claimed to be Moss’s boyfriend said he was driving with her to buy drugs from someone named “Ace” at the Wendy’s near Bach Buxton Road.

After buying the drugs and leaving the Wendy’s, “Ace” demanded the pair bring back the drugs believing he had been shorted money, the complaint reads. He allegedly pursued them around the area in another car and then pulled up side-by-side on Back Grove Court and opened fire, hitting Moss in the head.

The sheriff’s office has video evidence from nearby residents of the shooting and the vehicle fleeing the scene.

The man who claimed to be Moss’ boyfriend identified “Ace” as Vest.

Vest is currently being held at the Clermont County Jail without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Anyone with information on Pierce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510 and/or Sgt. Nick Crouch at 513-781-2256.

