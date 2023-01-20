Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old

Elena Kalvitz
Elena Kalvitz(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry.

Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area.

Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the child.

Elena has not been seen in school, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and has missed appointments with Henry County Children’s Services on three different occasions.

Police said the parents have fled their home and Elena cannot be located.

The parents may be driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 truck with Ohio plate JJB1149.

They could also be driving a red 2016 Buick Encore SUV with Ohio plate HKD5833.

Officials said Elena was last seen in the 5300 block of County Road in the city of Liberty Center around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Elena is 4 feet tall with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Lynn Downing, 32, is listed as a suspect. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gregory Kalvitz, 43, is also listed as a suspect. He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 419-592-8010.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
One person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State...
18-year-old dies after head-on collision in Clinton County, troopers say
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional...
Attempted murder suspect released from jail without bail

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Weather Forecast
The tradition of handing out game balls to bars in the Tri-State started during the Bengals...
WATCH: Joe Burrow’s parents personally deliver Bengals game ball to Athens bar
Lakota East High School
Lakota School Board appoints interim superintendent
Northern Kentucky man indicted in rape of teenage girl
NKY man had long-term sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl, prosecutor says