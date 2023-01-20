Fourth Bengals game ball located in Baltimore’s back yard

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four of the six game balls from Cincinnati’s win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend are accounted for, and the most recent one is headed to Baltimore’s back yard. (Credit to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison for the turn of phrase.)

The first three game balls went out to Cincinnati bars in the hours after the win: The Blind Pig in Downtown Cincinnati; Crowley’s Irish Pub in Mt. Adams; and Clutch OTR.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday the team will send game balls outside Cincinnati for the first time since the team began the tradition following playoff wins during last year’s run to the Super Bowl.

Now we know where at least one of them is going: Washington, D.C.

“What’s up Washington, D.C.!” Taylor said in a video posted to Twitter Thursday. “I know we’ve got a lot of great fans over there, cheering us on to a big playoff win over the Ravens. So we’ve got a game ball coming your way! We’re going to need you all cheering us loud next week when we’re in Buffalo playing the Bills. I know we can count on you all.”

Hours later, a bar called the Bottom Line said the game ball is coming their way. The Bottom Line is located just a few hundred feet from the White House—and just 45 miles from downtown Baltimore.

Game ball to Bengals fans in DC! https://t.co/hc9D2VOcqQ — Emily Parker (@Emily_Parker) January 19, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.