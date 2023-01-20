GE Aerospace headquarters will be in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Once the Boston-headquartered GE finishes splitting into three firms, GE Aerospace will become a Cincinnati-headquartered public company.

“GE Aerospace continues to have a strong commitment to Cincinnati and the surrounding community, and our headquarters functions will remain here following our transition to a stand-alone public company in early 2024,” a GE spokesman tells FOX19 NOW Friday morning.

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings.

The company and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 39,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight.

Cincinnati will remain the headquarters for the aerospace business going forward, the spokesman says, as the company completes the transition to three independent publicly-traded companies:

GE Healthcare, which spun off earlier this month and is now separately listed, trading under GEHC.

GE Vernova, which includes all the electric power and renewables units and is planned to spin off into a separate public company in early 2024 and will be based in Cambridge, Mass.

GE Aerospace, which will be led by Larry Culp in Cincinnati. Once the transformations are complete, there won’t be a separate “GE Corporate” anymore.

The GE Foundation has committed $5M over 5 years to Next Engineers in the Cincinnati area.

The program, dedicated to increasing the diversity of young people in engineering, is a global college-readiness program that provides students in grades eight to 12 with hands-on exposure to engineering concepts and careers and ultimately awards scholarships to pursue engineering degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.