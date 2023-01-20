Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success

Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments.

Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.

“I thought maybe after all these years as a coach and watching Joe that maybe one of these days I wouldn’t be nervous and stressed out, but I guess I’ve already decided that’s just the way it’s gonna be,” Jimmy explains. “But it was awesome, the crowd was fantastic, and it was a lot of fun.”

Seeing their son rise to fame after so much success on the field is an incredible feeling for Jimmy and Robin Burrow.

“When we go to Cincinnati on game day, and we see all the No. 9s, you have to take a deep breath and say, ‘this, this is real, not a dream,’” Jimmy says.

It’s that overwhelming support for Joe and the Bengals which led to the creation of The Joe Burrow Foundation. The nonprofit was launched in October and focuses on giving children access to food and mental healthcare.

“Joe says, ‘everybody has the responsibility to do good,’” Jimmy explains. “I don’t know if you’ve seen my sweatshirt, but it says, ‘do good,’ and people really do want to do good, and there’s been tons of support.”

Almost immediately, Jimmy watched as donations started to soar.

It helped them tackle some of their first initiatives, like paying medical bills for 20 families with patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“We partnered with COSI to provide lunchboxes at two different elementary schools,” Jimmy recalls. “I was at one school in Cincinnati as a part of that and my wife’s school; she’s the principal at Eastern Local. During Christmas, we purchased toys for some people for the service people that maybe weren’t at home or wherever for their kids.”

Seeing the smiles on the faces of those they’re helping makes it all worthwhile.

“When we paid those medical bills, a mom would send back a message, or a text or something, and said it was the best day of her life,” Jimmy says.

For Jimmy, his son’s dedication, both on and off the field, comes as no surprise.

Joe Burrow Hunger Relief receives more than 800 donations amid winning AFC title

Joe isn’t alone in wanting to make a difference.

Other Bengals players, like Sam Hubbard and Jessie Bates III, have their own foundations, and that, Jimmy says, is a testament to the team.

“I think the people they [Bengals] bring in, the people they draft, character matters,” Jimmy states. “Yeah, you want to have great football players, but they’ve, they’ve really done their due diligence to make sure, ‘hey, we’re not just getting a great football player, but we’re getting a great person.’ It kind of translates onto the field because it’s guys playing together, playing for each other, and never giving up.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the Joe Burrow Foundation can visit the organization’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its...
Abercrombie & Fitch to close its Kenwood Towne Centre store. Here’s why
One person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State...
18-year-old dies after head-on collision in Clinton County, troopers say
The sun rises over the horizon of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

Latest News

Niagara Falls illuminated in orange lights ahead of Bengals-Bills game
Niagara Falls illuminated in orange lights ahead of Bengals-Bills game
Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success
Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) is helped off the field after being injured in the...
Two Bengals offensive line starters ruled out for Sunday
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the...
Bills, Bengals fans start fundraiser to support heart health as Damar Hamlin recovers