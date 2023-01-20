Contests
Largest Cincinnati boat show returns to Duke Energy

The Cincinnati Boat Sport and Travel Show will return Friday at Duke Energy Center.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The biggest boat show in the Cincinnati-area is returning Friday for its sixty-fifth year.

Renfro Productions’ Ford 65th Annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show runs through Saturday and again on Jan. 25-29. It will feature the world’s best-known latest boats, power sports, kayaks, canoes, and more than 17,000 square feet of the latest RVs at the Duke Energy Center.

It will also feature the latest travel destinations, outdoor equipment, and entertainment for the family.

“We’re more excited for this year’s show than any previous year. We’ve got the largest ever selection of boats, with all the largest dealers coming back and even adding a few new ones,” said Kevin Renfro, president of Renfro Productions. “On top of that, we’re adding the opportunity to see and tour the biggest selection of the latest RVs all in one show.”

There will also be other activities, such as a turkey calling contest, a children’s motorcycle adventure, a kayak demo pool, and more.

Dealers from all over the area will show all types of vehicles on display and ready for sale with onsite financing.

The show Friday opens at 5 p.m.

Single-day tickets range from $13 to $15. Tickets can be bought through their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

