Loveland police search for black car in hit-and-run

Loveland police are searching for a black vehicle involved in an accident that happened...
Loveland police are searching for a black vehicle involved in an accident that happened Thursday night.(Loveland Police Department's Facebook Page)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) -Loveland police are searching for a black car they say is involved in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Officers say around 11:20 p.m., the driver of a black car traveling on Elm Street ran the red light at the corner of Elm and West Loveland Avenue, causing the driver of a white car with the green light to t-bone the black vehicle.

Police say the driver from the black checked on the other driver but fled the scene.

Officers have not given the license plate information.

The black car should have significant damage to the right side of the rear, police said.

Anyone who can identify the black car or the driver should contact the Loveland Police Department at 513-677-7000.

