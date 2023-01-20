Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale.
Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when McCloud walked up and shot him, the prosecutor’s office explained.
Officers responded to the scene and found the 44-year-old dead at the scene.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.