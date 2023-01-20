Man indicted for June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale.

Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when McCloud walked up and shot him, the prosecutor’s office explained.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 44-year-old dead at the scene.

Police say that Leandre Heights died as a result of a shooting in Avondale Saturday. (Cincinnati Police Department)

