One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School.

The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center.

Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, the juvenile center explained.

The teen was placed on house arrest and is not allowed to be within 100 feet of Hamilton City Schools when he is not in class, according to court documents.

He is ordered to attend school every day and can not be absent without a legitimate excuse, the court’s order stated.

The 16-year-old was found to be “delinquent” and will return to court for sentencing on Feb. 16, they added.

On Nov. 30, 2022, the teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department.

Police said the gun was loaded and had one bullet in the chamber.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.