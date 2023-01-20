Two Bengals offensive line starters ruled out for Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will now be without three starting offensive linemen when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have both been ruled out for the AFC Divisional Round game, according to the Bengals’ injury report.

Williams was considered week-to-week after dislocating his kneecap in the Bengals’ wild card win over the Baltimore Ravens, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

Jackson Carman took over left tackle following Williams’ injury.

Cappa, like Williams, was also week-to-week, Taylor explained. Cappa missed the Bengals’ first-round playoff game after going down with an ankle injury in Week 18 against the Ravens.

The Bengals have been without right tackle La’el Collins since he tore his ACL against the New England Patriots on Dec. 24.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Tre Flowers is listed as doubtful after being limited in practice Friday, the team’s injury report shows.

