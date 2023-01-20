WATCH: Joe Burrow’s parents personally deliver Bengals game ball to Athens bar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jimmy and Robin Burrow delivered the fifth game ball Thursday from the Bengals win over the Ravens to Courtside Pizza in Joe’s hometown of Athens.

Jimmy and Robin, parents of “Joe Cool,” as they called their son in jest Thursday night, brought the ball in a bag and made a speech before bar-goers, staff and assembled friends.

It’s the fifth game ball accounted for from the Bengals-Ravens Wild Card game. The first three game balls went out to Cincinnati bars in the hours after the win: The Blind Pig in Downtown Cincinnati; Crowley’s Irish Pub in Mt. Adams; and Clutch OTR.

The fourth surfaced Thursday evening at a bar in the Ravens’ backyard.

That makes this the fifth to have surfaced, though the balls were signed and sent out game-night, and as Jimmy Burrow notes, the ball delivered to Courtside Pizza bears “#2″ on it.

“We really appreciate all the Bengals fans, the Athens Bulldog fans, the [Ohio] Bobcat fans here,” Jimmy Burrow said. “Welcome to the jungle, right?”

He noted the ball is the first to have been delivered outside Cincinnati since the team began the tradition following playoff wins during last year’s Super Bowl run.

“The mantra now is, ‘They gotta play us,’” he said. “And the Bills definitely have to play us this week, even though it’s in Buffalo.”

He continued: “Joe, Robin and I, we love Athens, we love Ohio, we love the Bengals, and we love all the people, our friends, and people like yo, that showed up tonight.”

Robin and Jimmy serve as the board president and vice-president of their son’s foundation.

