1 man dead and a woman injured by pickup truck after altercation, police say

Police say the victims were struck leaving the scene of a dispute.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after being struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene early Saturday morning in Hamilton, according to Fairfield Township police.

Police arrived at the 3700 block of Canal Road around 12:55 a.m. in response to an unknown complaint and found an injured man and woman lying in the roadway, according to Fairfield Township Police Chief Robert Chabali.

According to police, the victims said they were familiar with the occupants in the pickup truck and provided information to officers at the scene.

Two male occupants in the pickup truck met with officers at a different location and told them that the victims and several other people were part of a dispute that broke out at a nearby house, and they tried to leave the area after being threatened with a gun, police said.

The man and woman were struck as the pickup truck was fleeing the area, according to police.

Police confirmed that the male was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to police, the woman received medical attention at the scene and sustain non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfield Township police said they are working with the Butler County Coroner’s Office on this case, which is under investigation.

Police say that names are not being released until there is more information and cooperation from those involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

