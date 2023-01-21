At least 3 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -At Least three inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service in Missouri.

Law enforcement says Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30 and Kelly McSean, 52, were arrested by troopers Friday around 10 p.m. in Liberty Township while another inmate Dakota Pace, 26, fled on foot.

On Saturday, troopers arrested Lujuan Tucker, 37, at Union Centre Blvd and Jacquemin Drive in West Chester Township.

Jail records show that Sebastian, McSean, and Tucker are held at the Butler County Jail.

Michael Wilkins, 42, was another escaped inmate but was arrested in Missouri earlier this week.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates escaped their cells on Tuesday and made their way to the roof of the detention center and eventually onto the ground. Then they got to a medical building, entered a parking lot, and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags. The five inmates left in the car and were seen on camera traveling south.

U.S. Marshals say Pace has an active arrest warrant for escape from the Circuit Court of St. Francois County.

He was initially booked at the St. Francois County Jail on several charges, including stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

U.S. Marshals say Pace is five feet and nine inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pace is to contact law enforcement by calling 911 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App. You can also call the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 756-3252 or Joint Communications at (573) 431-3131.

