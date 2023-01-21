Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Sunday for Morning Snow

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be some partial clearing during the day on Saturday with the sky becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be slightly milder into the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy once again ahead of moisture that moves into the tri-state for Sunday.

Sunday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as snow showers move in from the southwest to the northeast. Minor snow accumulations of around an inch will be possible with locally higher amounts also possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Early next week will be cloudy and dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, though we are monitoring another system that looks to bring accumulating snow Wednesday morning that changes to a wintery mix then to rain before changing back to snow showers for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on this as it could be disruptive, but uncertainty still remains with temperatures and timing. Stay tuned as we get closer!

CHILLY WITH SOME SNOW IN BUFFALO

Driving to Buffalo Saturday - Dry most of the way

Game Day - Snow showers arrive about game time, they pick up second half, up to 1″ falls during the game. temps in the low 30s, wind chills in the upper 20s.

