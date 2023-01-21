Contests
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday: Snow expected to arrive in Tri-State area

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow accumulations is possible.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Sunday morning will be a first alert weather day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as snow showers move in from the southwest to the northeast.

Snow accumulations of around an inch will be possible, with higher amounts in some areas. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 40s.

Fans driving to Buffalo Saturday can expect mostly dry weather. On game day, snow showers will arrive around 3 p.m. and pick up the second half. Snow accumulations will be around one inch during the game. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

