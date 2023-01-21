FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday: Snow expected to arrive in Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Sunday morning will be a first alert weather day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as snow showers move in from the southwest to the northeast.

Snow accumulations of around an inch will be possible, with higher amounts in some areas. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DEY. Accumulating snow (1-2") and a wintry mix are in the forecast. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0AS2MNHTow — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 21, 2023

[12:20 PM] Here is one model depiction of precip type and timing for Sunday. Note that a brief wintry-mix will be possible for locations near/SE of I-71. The track favors primarily snowfall NW of I-71, which is where the higher accumulations will be. Plan ahead and be safe! pic.twitter.com/TK5t00BcMA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 21, 2023

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 40s.

Fans driving to Buffalo Saturday can expect mostly dry weather. On game day, snow showers will arrive around 3 p.m. and pick up the second half. Snow accumulations will be around one inch during the game. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s.

