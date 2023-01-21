Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its...
Abercrombie & Fitch to close its Kenwood Towne Centre store. Here’s why
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Bodies found in Mexico likely missing Cincinnati architect, fiancée
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
Once GE finishes splitting into three firms, GE Aerospace will become a...
GE Aerospace headquarters will be in Cincinnati

Latest News

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
From left to right: Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean and Dakota Pace. They escaped...
WATCH: 4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
WATCH: Butler County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb