Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its...
Abercrombie & Fitch to close its Kenwood Towne Centre store. Here’s why
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Bodies found in Mexico likely missing Cincinnati architect, fiancée
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
Once GE finishes splitting into three firms, GE Aerospace will become a...
GE Aerospace headquarters will be in Cincinnati

Latest News

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
From left to right: Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean and Dakota Pace. They escaped...
WATCH: 4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
WATCH: Butler County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference