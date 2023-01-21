Contests
Rhinegeist makes charity bet with Buffalo craft brewery

Bengals talk first game with Buffalo
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals win against the Bills on Sunday will benefit one Tri-State charity in a big way.

Rhinegeist, Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery, has made a bet with Buffalo’s Community Beer Works on the outcome of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup.

If the Bengals win, Community Beer Works will donate $1,000 to a Cincinnati charity of Rhinegeist’s choice.

If the Bills win, Rhinegiest will donate $1,000 to a Buffalo charity of Community Beer’s choice.

The breweries are unable at this point to disclose the charities where the donations would be headed.

Rhinegeist is hosting a watch party for Sunday’s game. Learn more here.

It’s the latest chapter in a highly competitive bromance that’s formed between Buffalo and Cincinnati. It began in 2018 when Buffalo fans donated to the foundation of former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton after a Dalton touchdown pass (against the Ravens, no less) secured the Bills their first playoff berth in 17 years.

The good vibes continued into the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game earlier this month that was ultimately cancelled following Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse. An outpouring of support from Bengals fans in the traumatic aftermath of that situation appeared to cement the bond between these two cities of ostensibly similar makeup and character.

