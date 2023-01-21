Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its...
Abercrombie & Fitch to close its Kenwood Towne Centre store. Here’s why
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Bodies found in Mexico likely missing Cincinnati architect, fiancée
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
Once GE finishes splitting into three firms, GE Aerospace will become a...
GE Aerospace headquarters will be in Cincinnati

Latest News

Ask Ashlee talks about professional development training program for Black women
Ask Ashlee talks about professional development training program for Black women
From left to right: Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker, and Kelly McSean. They escaped from a...
At least 3 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
Toasted by Buffalo Beauty Foodie serves peppermint mocha
Toasted by Buffalo Beauty Foodie serves peppermint mocha