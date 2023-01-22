Contests
Adventure Crew takes city kids to explore the outdoors at Perfect North Slopes

The non-profit’s mission is to “connect city teens to nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.”
Non-profit 'Adventure Crew' takes Tri-state kids to Perfect North Slopes
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Adventure Crew, a non-profit in Cincinnati that connects city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.

On Saturday, kids that are with Adventure Crew were skiing and snow boarding at Perfect North Slopes.

Paige Young, Director of Programming with Adventure Crew, says, “it’s all about connecting kids and to nature, getting them outdoors, physical activity. We are currently in 27 different schools, we cover Cincinnati Public Schools... and 6 (northern) Kentucky schools.”

The roster of the 27 different schools equates to nearly 700 students.

Each school has an advisor from the organization for kids to get involved, but the non-profit isn’t just about the outdoors, but also focuses on education with nature.

Libby Hunter, Executive Director of Adventure Crew explained that, “[Adventure Crew] have a crew pathways program as well so kids can rise from this level of outdoor adventure up through environmental education and entrepreneurship and even career prep.”

And Adventure Crew participates in many different activities outside with city children, as Young adds that, “[Adventure Crew] take(s) on a different adventure, some past adventures we go hiking, we start with kayaking - that’s a fan favorite - ice skating, (and) we also visit some camps.”

“Through challenging monthly adventures, city teens develop the courageous spirit to step out of their comfort zone and discover new worlds – outside in nature and inside themselves. This deep connection to nature will set a positive course for their lives – and help create the next generation of environmental stewards,” Shauna Steigerwald, the Communications and Events Manager of Adventure Crew adds.

One of the events that Adventure Crew is involved with is Paddlefest, and Hunter asks that, “if people want to get involved we could always use volunteers.”

To learn more about volunteering, donating and more, click here.

