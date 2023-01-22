Contests
Fans get ready for Bengals vs. Bills playoff game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play Sunday at 3 p.m. woth the winner moving one step closer to Super Bowl LVII.(NFL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the much anticipated game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon.

The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m.

Cincinnati and Buffalo fans are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game.

FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard Park, New York, to cover not only the game but everything leading up to it.

Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo, including three Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bengals specials begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through the weekend.
Bengals specials begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through the weekend.(WXIX)

