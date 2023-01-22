Contests
FIRST ALERT: Sunday snow and wintry mix to cause travel disruptions

Light snowfall accumulations are expected for the tri-state on Sunday
Generally, most of the tri-state will see around an inch of snow with amounts up to two inches for folks in southeast Indiana north of US-50.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Isolated snow showers develop late as more moisture moves in Sunday morning and early afternoon.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as snow showers move in from the southwest to the northeast.

Snowfall accumulations will vary by location, with amounts less than an inch for folks to the far southeast counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area and areas along I-71 dealing with around an inch of snowfall. Folks to the north and west of I-71 will see about one to two inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible in Fayette, Union and Butler counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Buffalo, New York GameDEY forecast: Cloudy skies with snow showers developing between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is at 3 p.m. Snow showers may create some adversity for the passing game as snow showers increase in coverage as the game progresses. About one inch of snow may fall between the second quarter and the end of the game. Temperatures stay steady throughout the game in the low 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s. Snow showers will continue into Monday morning, creating some disruptions for folks who will be at the game traveling from Buffalo back to Cincinnati. The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is a great tool to track those snow showers and to see traffic updates for the long drive back to the Queen City!

Back in the tri-state, snow flurries and light snow showers will develop late Sunday night into early Monday morning, though the impacts from this will be minimal. Monday will stay chilly with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s as cloudy skies gradually become partly cloudy late in the day. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, though milder air moves in with highs back in the mid 40s.

We’re keeping a close eye on late Tuesday night through Thursday morning as disruptive weather is possible, meaning a First Alert Weather Day may be issued. The location of the system and timing of the system moving in is still in question, but as of Saturday night, rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night through Wednesday evening before changing back over to light snow showers. The rain showers could be moderate at times, and if it changes over to snow, could cause some slick spots on roadways during the morning and evening commute. Stay tuned as we get closer to the middle of next week!

Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with isolated snow flurries on and off through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s and lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour to bring wind chills in the 20s. Milder air returns for next weekend ahead of rain chances Sunday into the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

