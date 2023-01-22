Gold Star Chili, Bengal Jim present Damar Hamlin painting to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WXIX) -Gold Star Chili traveled to Orchard Park, New York to host a tailgate experience at Highmark Stadium Sunday with Bengal Jim in an effort to bring the flavor of Cincinnati chili to fans and to spread the love between Buffalo and the Queen City.
In addition to offering cheese coneys to fans of both teams, the chili staple and Bengal Jim presented a portrait of Damar Hamlin, painted by Northern Kentucky Artist Shawn Voelker, to the Bills.
“These two fanbases will forever be connected because of that Monday night in Ohio,” Bengal Jim said as the painting was presented. “I have never been more proud of 80, 70,000 in the stadium at one time than I was that night, Bills fans and Bengals fans. You can’t get 100% of people in this country to agree on anything, but that night in that stadium was one love for Damar, and I’m so proud of the fans that were there from Buffalo and Cincinnati.”
Gold Star Chili also tipped a pair of tickets to a Cincinnati-native and Bengals fan working at Dino BBQ in Buffalo.
