Gold Star Chili, Bengal Jim present Damar Hamlin painting to Bills

Gold Star Chili and Bengal Jim present a painted Damar Hamlin portrait to the Buffalo Bills as...
Gold Star Chili and Bengal Jim present a painted Damar Hamlin portrait to the Buffalo Bills as a way of spreading love between Cincinnati and Buffalo.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WXIX) -Gold Star Chili traveled to Orchard Park, New York to host a tailgate experience at Highmark Stadium Sunday with Bengal Jim in an effort to bring the flavor of Cincinnati chili to fans and to spread the love between Buffalo and the Queen City.

In addition to offering cheese coneys to fans of both teams, the chili staple and Bengal Jim presented a portrait of Damar Hamlin, painted by Northern Kentucky Artist Shawn Voelker, to the Bills.

“These two fanbases will forever be connected because of that Monday night in Ohio,” Bengal Jim said as the painting was presented. “I have never been more proud of 80, 70,000 in the stadium at one time than I was that night, Bills fans and Bengals fans. You can’t get 100% of people in this country to agree on anything, but that night in that stadium was one love for Damar, and I’m so proud of the fans that were there from Buffalo and Cincinnati.”

A Gift From Cincy to Buffalo

A special gift from Cincy to Buffalo, for a weekend that's bigger than football ♥️ 🏈 Follow along for our reveal Sunday morning, and tag your Bills Mafia and Who Dey Nation friends below! #BuffCincyChiliLove #BengalsBeard #RuletheJungle #OfficialChilioftheBengals #WhoDey #WhoDeyNation

Posted by Gold Star on Saturday, January 21, 2023

Gold Star Chili also tipped a pair of tickets to a Cincinnati-native and Bengals fan working at Dino BBQ in Buffalo.

Shout out to Michelle. She’s originally from Norwood and helped served us a great meal tonight at Dino BBQ in Buffalo. Takes guts to wear that shirt here this weekend. You go, Michelle.

Posted by Joe Danneman - WXIX on Friday, January 20, 2023

