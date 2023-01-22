LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State.
Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:
CVG Airport: 5.6 inches
Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches
Mason: 6.3 inches
Dillsboro: 6.4 inches
Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches
Lebanon: 5.8 inches
Union, Ky: 5.6 inches
Cheviot: 5.5 inches
1 SSE Hidden Valley, Ind.: 5.5 inches
Silverton: 4.5 inches
Beavercreek, Ohio : 5.2 inches
Delhi Township: 5.4 inches
Blue Ash: 4.7 inches
Villa Hills, Ky.: 4.5 inches
Norwood: 4 inches
2 SSE Genntown, Ohio: 6 inches
Lakeview, Ohio: 2 inches
London, Ohio: 5 inches
Vandalia: 4 inches
1 NE Hilliard, Ohio: 4.8 inches
2 E Upper Arlington: 4.2 inches
2 N Circleville, Ohio: 3.5 inches
Circleville: 2 inches
Chillicothe: 1 inch
Fairborn, Ohio: 4.5 inches
Summit Station: 3 inches
2 SSE Grove City, Ohio: 2.5 inches
Powell, Ohio: 5 inches
Gahanna, Ohio: 2.5 inches
Springfield, Ohio: 5 inches
3 S Troy, Ohio: 4 inches
1 NW Maustown, Ohio: 5.5 inches
Blanchester: 4 inches
Dublin, Ohio: 4 inches
2 NE Hilliard, Ohio: 5 inches
1 W Mansfield: 4 inches
Clintonville: 4 inches
