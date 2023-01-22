LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State.

Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

CVG Airport: 5.6 inches

Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches

Mason: 6.3 inches

Dillsboro: 6.4 inches

Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches

Lebanon: 5.8 inches

Union, Ky: 5.6 inches

Cheviot: 5.5 inches

1 SSE Hidden Valley, Ind.: 5.5 inches

Silverton: 4.5 inches

Beavercreek, Ohio : 5.2 inches

Delhi Township: 5.4 inches

Blue Ash: 4.7 inches

Villa Hills, Ky.: 4.5 inches

Norwood: 4 inches

2 SSE Genntown, Ohio: 6 inches

Lakeview, Ohio: 2 inches

London, Ohio: 5 inches

Vandalia: 4 inches

1 NE Hilliard, Ohio: 4.8 inches

2 E Upper Arlington: 4.2 inches

2 N Circleville, Ohio: 3.5 inches

Circleville: 2 inches

Chillicothe: 1 inch

Fairborn, Ohio: 4.5 inches

Summit Station: 3 inches

2 SSE Grove City, Ohio: 2.5 inches

Powell, Ohio: 5 inches

Gahanna, Ohio: 2.5 inches

Springfield, Ohio: 5 inches

3 S Troy, Ohio: 4 inches

1 NW Maustown, Ohio: 5.5 inches

Blanchester: 4 inches

Dublin, Ohio: 4 inches

2 NE Hilliard, Ohio: 5 inches

1 W Mansfield: 4 inches

Clintonville: 4 inches

